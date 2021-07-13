RAPID CITY | Julius Wolf, 73, passed away on July 9, 2021.

He was born in Onaka, SD, to Andrew and Claudia (Nolt) Wolf, the youngest of 11 children.

He married Shirley Wickard on August 3, 1973 in Rapid City. He retired from Regional Hospital after 26 years. Julius loved wood working, fishing and hunting.

Julius is survived by his daughters, Robbin (Roger) Featherstone, Penny (Herbert) Emerson and Kerry (Wayne) Wolf; grandkids, Ryan and Nora (Featherstone), Leah and John Kline, Jett and Javin Lyons; bonus granddaughter, Lizzie Featherstone; brothers, Victor and Valentine Wolf; and sister, Betty Wiehl. Special people in his life include Terry and Deb Geske, Rex and Linda Wiotte and Greg and Joe Ashlin.

Julius was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; brothers, Albert, Sylvester and Jimmy; and sisters, Catherine, Vonnie, Irene and Chris.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 16, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Please dress casual for the service.