June Gorsuch

June Eleanor Gorsuch was born June 4, 1935, to Richard and Loreen Schwarze in Newcastle, WY. She married Bob Borgialli in 1951 and had four kids. She then lived in Buffalo, WY, where she was a homemaker and worked on the ranch. In 1974, she moved to Custer, SD where she was a cook in a nursing home. This is where she met the love of her life, David Gorsuch. They were married June 4, 1976. In this union she gained eight stepchildren that she treated and loved as her own.