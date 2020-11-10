 Skip to main content
June Gorsuch

RAPID CITY | June Gorsuch, 85, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at the Avantara Saint Cloud.

June Eleanor Gorsuch was born June 4, 1935, to Richard and Loreen Schwarze in Newcastle, WY. She married Bob Borgialli in 1951 and had four kids. She then lived in Buffalo, WY, where she was a homemaker and worked on the ranch. In 1974, she moved to Custer, SD where she was a cook in a nursing home. This is where she met the love of her life, David Gorsuch. They were married June 4, 1976. In this union she gained eight stepchildren that she treated and loved as her own.

June had many hobbies including knitting, crocheting, sewing, cooking, and camping. She was very proud of her German heritage. She was a loving wife, mom, stepmom, and grandma and she loved the Lord with all her heart.

Staying behind to celebrate her life are her sister, Shirley (Ray) Berquist; her children Bobby (Diana) Borgialli, Judy (Chris) Hansen, Cindy (Randy) Black, and Diane (Rick) Farris; her stepchildren Duane (JoAnn) Gorsuch, Gene Loghey, Mike (Connie) Gorsuch, Robin (Rich) Whipple, Christy Hashisaki, David (Tammy) Gorsuch, Jeff (Pam) Gorsuch, and Brian Gorsuch; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Public Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. The family is asking masks be worn by everyone.

There will be a Private Family-Only Service on Friday, Nov. 13 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Fairburn Cemetery.

