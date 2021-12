RAPID CITY | June Guthrie, age 92, formerly of Murdo, South Dakota, died Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Monument Health Hospice House in Rapid City.

Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. CST with a prayer service starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 14, at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Murdo.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. CST Wednesday, December 15, at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Murdo.

Interment will follow at the Murdo Cemetery.