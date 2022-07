RAPID CITY - June Lester, 74, of Rapid City, SD, formerly of Winner, SD passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City, SD.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Mason Funeral Home in Winner, SD. Burial will follow in the Colome City Cemetery in Colome, SD.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services.