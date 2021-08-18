DEADWOOD | Juno Sundstrom was born Nov. 24, 1919 to Carl and Elsie (Johnson) Sundstrom in Mud Butte. He served in the CCC before entering the U.S. Army and Fourth Calvary serving in WWII. For his service, he received five campaign medals and the Bronze Star. He was a lifelong member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.

He married Elizabeth McTighe, June 16, 1946. They had four children, David, Darrell, Carl, and Betty. They celebrated 72 anniversaries.

He retired from the VA after 30 years of service.

Before a brief illness, he was strong and enjoyed mowing, gardening and tinkering with his tools.

Juno died Aug. 16, 2021.

He is survived by his sons, Darrell (Emily), Tyler TX, and Carl (Marsha), Mount Clare, WV; daughter, Betty Trevino, Deadwood; his sister, LaVera "Bud" Chord, Sturgis; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and a large extended family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth; son, David; son-in-law, Rhea Trevino; three brothers; and four sisters.

We are all proud of his service to our family and country.