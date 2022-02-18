 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Justin Jurisch

MITCHELL, SD | Justin Jurisch, 59, went to be with Jesus in Heaven on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at his home in Mitchell. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

