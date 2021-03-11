 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Justin T. Baer

Justin T. Baer

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Justin T. Baer

RAPID CITY | Justin Tyler Baer, 40, of Rapid City, passed away while surrounded by his family on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 in Huntsville, AL from injuries sustained in a work-related accident.

Justin is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Cris Gross of Rapid City; his parents, Donovan (Theresa) Baer of Sioux Falls, and Lois Baer of Jamestown, ND; brothers, Christopher (Andrea) Baer of Turkey Ridge, SD, Michael Baer of Rapid City, Brian Baer of St. Paul, MN, and Joshua (Natashia) Baer of Sioux Falls; grandmothers, Dorie Baer of Omaha, NE, and Joanne Brokaw of Ashley, ND.

Memorial Services will be held at 10 a.m. CST on Saturday, March 13, at St. Boniface Catholic Church of rural Freeman.

Arrangements by Walter Funeral Home.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: A look behind the scenes at Summit Arena

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News