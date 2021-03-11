Justin T. Baer

RAPID CITY | Justin Tyler Baer, 40, of Rapid City, passed away while surrounded by his family on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 in Huntsville, AL from injuries sustained in a work-related accident.

Justin is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Cris Gross of Rapid City; his parents, Donovan (Theresa) Baer of Sioux Falls, and Lois Baer of Jamestown, ND; brothers, Christopher (Andrea) Baer of Turkey Ridge, SD, Michael Baer of Rapid City, Brian Baer of St. Paul, MN, and Joshua (Natashia) Baer of Sioux Falls; grandmothers, Dorie Baer of Omaha, NE, and Joanne Brokaw of Ashley, ND.