DEADWOOD-LEAD - Justin "Thad" Fuller, 49, of Deadwood-Lead, SD passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 under tragic circumstances. He leaves behind a young, heartbroken family and a devoted community.

He was born to Anthony Peter and Jacqualyn Kay Gist Fuller on May 18, 1972 in Deadwood, SD and was the third child of four children.

Thad loved his family dearly. He cherished his parents and genuinely held his siblings as true friends. Like a great 80's kid, his hilarious childhood stories have fueled all the laughs and wonderful memories. Thad held Pete, Jacque, Brook, Jason and Alecia in his heart his entire life. His memories always included family and friends of the family. He was surrounded with love and it showed.

He attended schools locally and graduated from Lead High School in 1991. He attended Northern State University and played football for the Wolves. He was an animal.

He proudly welcomed his son, Jesse Steven, into the world in 1991 and his son, Jonah Tyler, in 1998. He was immensely proud of his boys and genuinely enjoyed watching them grow into kind, strong and hardworking adult men.

On August 31, 2002, he married Natasha Renee Guilbert. They were to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary this summer. Natasha and Thad were the love of each other's lives and the best of friends. Thad and Natasha have three children together and built their life and love around them. In 2009, Seeley Alice was born and in 2010, Mamie Helene was joyfully welcomed. In 2014, Hector Thad was the grand finale and these babies were (and are) the apple of Thad and Natasha's eyes.

Thad was self-employed as a contractor and developer. His career spanned 25+ years and he was smart, innovative and forward-thinking. His career complimented his volunteer work in the community. He was always out and about and truly cared about the direction and potential of his community. He thrived in the face of a challenge and was a solution-based thinker.

Thad was passionate about his community, civic works and our responsibility to the next generation of families and leaders. He was a valued volunteer youth coach and loved those hours with his children and their peers. He was an athlete and a competitor and loved a good game. Thad was involved in various organizations that positively impacted the community. His love of the natural world consumed much of his time and he joyfully shared his love of nature and sports with his family. He figuratively and literally invested in his passions.

Thad is survived by his loving wife, Natasha, his adored children, Jesse (Sarah), Jonah, Seeley, Mamie and Hector. He is additionally survived by his loving parents, Peter and Jacqualyn and his siblings, Brook (Gretchen), Jason (Angela), and Alecia (Robert) and their children, Megan, Tracy, Brian, Nick, Jack, Riley, Brooke, Louise and Leah Anne. Thad is survived by his in-laws, Michael and Susan Guilbert, and his sisters-in-law, Stephanie (James) and Abby (Brian) and their children, Grace, Hamilton, Walter and Hazel. He is survived by his Aunt Joan (Uncle Thad) and their children, Nicki, Steve, Nanci, Tami, and their families. He is also survived by his Aunt Jerri and Uncle Forry and their children, Trisha, Brett, Kersten and their families. He is preceded in death by both sets of grandparents and his Uncle Thad.

A memorial service will be publicly announced and held in the summer of 2022.

Arrangements are under the care of Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead.