STURGIS - Justina June "Gussie" Lewis, 88, died at her home in Sturgis on Monday, August 29, 2022.

Gussie was born July 7, 1934, in Sioux Falls, SD, to James and Marguerite (Castle) Adams.

She grew up in loving family surrounded by siblings and cousins. Gussie met her future husband and love of her life, Dwane Lewis, at the age of 15 while ice-skating at Drake Springs in Sioux Falls. They were married on August 28, 1952. She was blessed with 10 children, 31 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Gussie is survived by nine children, Dwane (Denise) Lewis, Catherine (Dana) Shay, James (Joan) Lewis, David Lewis, Edward (Colleen) Lewis, Mary (Mike) Jensen, Carol (Jim) Hamilton, Robert (Shalae) Lewis, and Julie (Greg) Bernal.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dwane; and son, Mark; sons-in-law, James Riddle, and Robert Hamilton; and countless loved ones.

Visitation will be September 2, 2022, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel, Sturgis from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. with a rosary to follow.

Mass of Christian burial will be held September 3, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis. Inurnment will be at a later date.