RAPID CITY - Justine Anne Wolters passed away on January 3, 2023 at the age of 84 years. Kirk Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Justine was born June 25, 1938 in Litchfield, MN to Ralph Lawrence Thulin and Camilla (Peters) Thulin. She married James Aaron Wolters on August 2, 1958 in her hometown of Litchfield, MN.

Justine was a homemaker and moved to Rapid City in 2009. She was a high school graduate and attended Hamline University for two years. Justine enjoyed taking care of her family and dogs while being an active member of her church.

She is survived by her daughter, Danielle Wolters (Randy Nelson) of Rapid City, SD; and her son, James Aaron Wolters II (Azadeh Moheb Wolters) of Sandy Springs, GA; her brother, Burton Thulin (Phyllis) of MN; sister-in-law, Lynette Thulin of MO; and her four beloved grandchildren: Richard Wolters (Will Cannon), Michael Wolters, Christian Wolters, and Kyan Moheb-Cole.

Justine is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Deems (Toby) Thulin, James Thulin, and Ralph (Sonny) Thulin; and one sister, Linda Thulin.