K. Mayline Mason Biltoft

RAPID CITY | Katherine Mayline Mason Biltoft passed away peacefully October 13, 2021 surrounded by her four children Robert, Trent, Adrian, and Christel.

Mayline was born in El Dorado, Arkansas on July 4, 1938, to George Mason Jr. and Mary Arden Bozemen. She had two younger brothers, George III and James.

Mayline attended Pomona College and the University of Alabama, majoring in Geology. Mayline continued her studies in Oxford, England and her post-graduate geology work in Vienna, Austria, which sent her to Italy and Sicily. She then worked at the United Nations and the Arkansas Geology Society, serving under then-governor Winthrop Rockefeller. Future work and travel opportunities took her to England, France, and Germany.

In 1974, the military moved her young family to Rapid City, South Dakota, which was home to Mayline for 47 years. She often went on trips to the Badlands and the Black Hills, where she enjoyed exploring geological formations and birdwatching. Mayline raised four children and enjoyed the company of the many wonderful and fascinating people she would call friends and neighbors. She worked as a teacher in Rapid City and Pine Ridge and was involved in a variety of groups and causes including the Boy Scouts of America, Audubon Society, KTEQ, Community Theatre, book clubs, bible study groups, and other organizations that Rapid City has to offer.

Mayline is survived by her brother James, four children, 12 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She was a consummate mother and a devoted grandmother, and instilled in her children the value of education, art, intellectual pursuits, as well as respect for the beauty of our natural world.

Mayline will be remembered regaling people with stories of her many adventures in the interesting places she lived, leaving everyone she met with a new sense of wonder and possibility. Always fascinating, always true, and always fearless, Mayline was a treasure to all who had the good fortune to spend time with her. She was much loved and will be greatly missed.

