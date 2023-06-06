A Law Enforcement funeral service was held on May 12, 2023 in Hudson, Wisconsin. Please join us in celebrating Kait's zest for life, her infectious smile and personality, and all the kindness and compassion she shared with the world, on Saturday, June 17th, from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Chadron Golf Course. Please wear casual attire. A memorial fund has been created for the "Benefit of Deputy Leising", WESTconsin Credit Union, P.O. Box 269, New Richmond, WI 54017, or made to the Stevens Family, P.O. Box 1070, Chadron, NE 69337.