Kaitlin "Kaitie" R. Leising

NEW RICHMOND, WI- Kaitlin "Kaitie" R. Leising, age 29, of New Richmond, WI, died unexpectedly and tragically on May 6, 2023 while in the line of duty.

Kaitie (lovingly nicknamed Bug) was born on January 10, 1994 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Roger and Kristine (Hansen) Stevens. She graduated in 2012 from Chadron High School, and then went on to Black Hills State University in Spearfish, SD, where she obtained her Bachelor of Science degree and played golf. From a young age, Kaitie knew she wanted to go into law enforcement. She had such a love for people, especially children, who always seemed to gravitate towards her. She was always willing and eager to help others around her, even taking a special interest as a teenager to her peers that were less fortunate than her. After graduating from the police academy, she immediately excelled at police work, first serving with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office in Rapid City, SD, and then with the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office in Hudson, WI. She was a doer – if anything needed to be done, she was there (with the exception of cooking or the dishes at home!). She will be remembered as small, but feisty.

On October 7, 2017, she was united in marriage to her best friend, Courtney Leising, and the two were blessed with their son, Syler in early 2023.

In her free time, she loved reading, puzzles, and spending time outdoors camping, hiking, kayaking, waterskiing, and playing basketball. She relished in time spent on all things Harry Potter, watching crime shows, and cheering on the Denver Broncos (despite it putting strain on her marriage with her Packer-loving wife!). Above everything, her greatest passion was her family – spending time with her wife, Courtney, and her son Syler, who was her everything. She had an amazing sparkle for life, always making others around her smile and laugh. Her humor was infectious, her laugh contagious, and her loyalty for those she loved most unwavering and steadfast. To those who knew her most, she was oh so much more.

She is survived by her wife, Courtney; son, Syler; parents: Kris and Roger Stevens; sister, Jordyn (Tom) Stevens; Julie Hawkinson (grandma); in-laws: Beth and Dave Brehm; sisters-in-law: Morgan (Bradley) and Brittany Leising; dogs: Miller and Ranger; many aunts; uncles; cousins and special friends: Jenifer and John Paul.

She was preceded in death by her grandmothers: Sandie and Dorothy; grandpa, Dan and special friend, Zack.

Visitation will be held at 9 AM- 12PM on Friday, May 12 at Hudson High School, 1501 Vine St., followed by a funeral service at 12 PM. The service will be livestreamed: see funeral home website for details.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF.org) Services entrusted to the O'Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com.