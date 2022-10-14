RAPID CITY - Kala Javon Watts, 42, of Rapid City, SD, sadly left us on October 9, with her family by her side. Kala was a beautiful, intelligent, and caring person who was truly a light to many people.

She is survived by her mother, Kim Whitney; father, Jim Watts: brothers, Jamie (Jodi) Watts and Mitchell Lewis-Watts; sister, Toni (Tom) Schavone; grandfather, Chester (Joyce) Whitney; grandmother, Peggy Whitney; and niece, Madison Watts.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in Kala's honor from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on October 21 at Studio 621, 621 N. Main St, Spearfish, SD.

Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com