Karen A. Percy

DEADWOOD | Karen Ann Percy, 69, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.

Karen was born March 18, 1951 in Deadwood. She graduated from Lead High School in 1969. Karen married Arlie Percy June 14, 1969 at St. Patrick's Church in Lead. She managed Terry Peak Ski Shop for many years and enjoyed working at Coleman's Black Hills Gold in Deadwood.

Karen will always be remembered for her love of family and being outdoors --especially on the water which she called “her happy place”.

Karen is survived by her husband, Arlie; sons, Shannon, Jason (Darcy), Cory (Corlis), Kyle of Fort Collins, CO, and Joshua (Melissa) of Gillette, WY; and brothers, Ron Doering and Brian Doering. She is also survived by her 12 grandchildren, Chelsea, Jackson, Maxx, Kole, Clacy, Caleb, Gannon, Owen, Tyler, Sydnie, Cecilia and Peyton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Vonita Doering.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the Summer of 2021.

Karen requested in lieu of flowers that trees, plants and flowers be planted in her memory.

A memorial has been established in her honor at St. Ambrose Church and St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

Arrangements are under the care of the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.