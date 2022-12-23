 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Karen Ann Oliver

Karen Ann Oliver

Karen Ann Oliver reunited with Christ and departed loved ones, including her mother, Florence, father, Domnic, and eldest sister, Lana, on November 26, 2022, at the age of 61. She was born January 7, 1961.

Karen was a dedicated wife and mother, a talented singer, guitar player and songwriter, and had a flair for arts and crafts, including floral arrangement. She was a source of comic relief, comfort, and always knew how to get things done!

Karen is survived by her loving husband, Richard; her daughter, Crystal (Jason); son, Richard, Jr.; as well as four brothers: Dominic (Juanita), Gary, Basil, and Daniel (Tina); and sister, Kathy (John).

A Celebration of Life will take place 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. on January 7, 2023, at Spirit Life Church, 9455 N 76th St., Milwaukee, WI, 53223.

