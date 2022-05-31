RAPID CITY - Karen E. Nepper, 79, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at her residence.

She was born December 13, 1942, in Hot Springs, SD to Carl and Louise (Mohler) Fugier. She married Tom Nepper August 16, 1962, they divorced.

Survivors include three daughters: Roxann (Rocky) Kienzle of Black Hawk, Cherri Nepper of Rapid City, Judith (Mark) Glasford; one son, Kris Nepper of Black Hawk; six grandchildren; seven, soon to be eight, great-grandchildren; one sister, Carleen (Gary) Mahan of Rapid City; one brother, Stan (Cora) Fugier of Rapid City.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Carl and Louise Fugier; brother, Raymond Fugier; ex-husband, Tom Nepper; and special friend, Jay Aaberg.

She had many different occupations throughout her life from waitressing to farmairy hand to childcare provider. She enjoyed knitting, reading and puzzles. She was proud to be 36 years sober.

A Celebration of Life will be Thursday June 2, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, 2700 Jackson Blvd, Rapid City SD 57702.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.