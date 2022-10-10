 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Karen K. Moore

PROVO - Karen K. Moore, 70, of Provo, SD, passed away at her residence October 7, 2022.

Full obituary is pending.

Visitation will be held 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at St. James Catholic Church in Edgemont, SD followed by Christian Funeral Vigil at 7:00 p.m.

Christian Funeral will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church in Edgemont, SD with committal services following at Edgemont Cemetery in Edgemont, SD.

Arrangements are under the local care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD.

