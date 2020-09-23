Karen Krueger

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Karen S. Krueger

CHADRON | Beloved wife, mother, grandma, sister, aunt and friend, Karen Sue Krueger, went to her Eternal home on Sept. 17, 2020. She was 68 years old.

Karen was born Nov. 8, 1951, to Inez and Roland Hildebrandt in Omaha.

Karen is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Harold; daughters, Jennifer (Michael) Britten, Sharon (Cody) Bridgman and Ellen Krueger; her cherished six grandchildren, Jack, Lauren, Henry, and Charlie Britten and Ty and Oakley Bridgman; grand dog, Bella; four sisters; and one brother.

Karen will be remembered by her kind heart, faith, hospitality, artistic talent and creativity. She granted grace without condition, always put family first and found a way to laugh even in the tough times. She will be greatly missed by all.

Her Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, with Pastor Peter Bertram officiating.

The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Karen's honor be made in care of Chadron Middle School Special Education Program and can be sent to Bridgman Funeral Home, 2104 Broadway, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

Online condolences may be made by viewing Karen's memorial page at bridgmanfuneralhome.com.