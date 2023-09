STURGIS - Karen L. Kinney, 85, Sturgis, SD, died Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Monument Health Rapid City, SD. Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 20, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel, Sturgis, SD. Funeral services will be Thursday, Sept. 21, 2:00 p.m. at the Sturgis United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Bear Butte Cemetery in Sturgis. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.