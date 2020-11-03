Karen M. Argabright

HOT SPRINGS | Karen M. (Kataryniak) Argabright, 57, of Hot Springs, South Dakota died Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Sanford Health Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD following a short, but intensive battle with COVID-19.
She was born on May 25, 1963 in Bayonne, New Jersey to Eugene and Filomena (Piazza) Kataryniak. In 1973, her family moved to South Plainfield, New Jersey where she graduated from high school in 1981.
Karen immediately enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, following in the footsteps of her father. Karen had an exemplary 20 year career, retiring in 2001 as a tech sergeant with numerous awards and recognition. For most of her 20 years, she worked in various positions in the safety division. This also set the stage for her work post retirement. During her service time, Karen served in Operation Desert Shield, having been stationed in Saudi Arabia. Over the years, she had numerous other US and overseas duty stations including Chicksands, England and Ramstein AFB, Germany. Her final duty station was Ellsworth AFB in Rapid City where she retired with military honors. It was also during her time at Ellsworth that she attended a meeting of Toastmasters and met a dashing young man who stole her heart, Patrick Argabright.
After a festive retirement event, Karen and Patrick moved from Rapid City back to her home state of New Jersey, bought a home and settled in. On August 17, 2003, Karen and Pat exchanged vows in a beautiful setting in front of all their family and friends.
Karen then went on to continue her career in safety at United Steel Deck in South Plainfield, NJ. She worked there for almost 10 years as their safety manager.
Eventually they grew weary of the hustle and bustle of life in New Jersey and yearned to be back in the Hills. In 2016 they sold their home and returned to the Black Hills where they lived quietly in their “cabin in the Hills”. After a short time, they added to their family by adopting their beloved dog, Mitzie.
Karen leaves behind her husband, Patrick; children: Jacob Schell and Megan Argabright, and stepsons John and Jason Argabright. Her two grandchildren, Dante and Philomena are sadly left without their GiMa. Her three sisters, Deb Granda, Janet Smith and Judy Chirumbolo are also surviving. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, 2700 Jackson Blvd., Rapid City, SD 57702.
Following the service, Karen will be cremated and her ashes will be interred at the Nemaha Cemetery in Nemaha, Nebraska at the family burial site.
In lieu of flowers or other gestures, it is the family's request that donations be made to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Chapter 24, 2025 Church Road, Toms River, NJ 08754 in memory of Karen. During her time in New Jersey, Karen was very passionate about supporting the disabled vets in her area. It was a big loss to that chapter when she relocated.
