Karen M. Argabright

Karen immediately enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, following in the footsteps of her father. Karen had an exemplary 20 year career, retiring in 2001 as a tech sergeant with numerous awards and recognition. For most of her 20 years, she worked in various positions in the safety division. This also set the stage for her work post retirement. During her service time, Karen served in Operation Desert Shield, having been stationed in Saudi Arabia. Over the years, she had numerous other US and overseas duty stations including Chicksands, England and Ramstein AFB, Germany. Her final duty station was Ellsworth AFB in Rapid City where she retired with military honors. It was also during her time at Ellsworth that she attended a meeting of Toastmasters and met a dashing young man who stole her heart, Patrick Argabright.