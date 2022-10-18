RAPID CITY - Karen Meyer, 70, of Rapid City, SD passed away on October 16, 2022, after a valiant battle with lymphoma. Karen was born in Highmore, SD to Orville & Verona (Hobert) Peterson on April 5, 1952. She was raised on her family farm south of Holabird and was proud to tell people that she had attended a country school just a short distance from where she lived. Her high school years were spent in Highmore, SD where she graduated in 1970 and went on to attend the University of South Dakota from 1970-1971.

Karen married her high school sweetheart, Roger Meyer, in 1971. They worked for the State of South Dakota for a year to raise additional funds for college. She worked as a bookkeeper for the City of Vermillion while Roger finished his undergraduate degree. The couple then moved to Rapid City where she was employed as an Accounting Manager for the Rapid City Area Schools. Karen enjoyed her work with the schools so much that she continued working while pursuing her accounting degree through Black Hills State College during the evening, graduating in May of 1987. She retired from the Rapid City Area Schools in 2008 but had such love for accounting and service to the schools that she continued to work as a consultant for school districts throughout the state in her retirement years.

Karen was a renowned daughter, sister, mother, aunt, grandma, and outstanding community member. She was deeply involved with and positively impacted everything that she did, whether it was through her faith or participating as a board member in various organizations throughout the Black Hills. Though she was honored by those organizations for her commitment, her four grandchildren would award her as the Best Grandma in the World. She attended every activity that her grandkids and kids participated in, regardless of time, location, or weather. Karen was always so proud of them for any reason. She was not a person who would take "it can't be done" as an answer; she always had to be doing something, and she prided herself with incredible multitasking. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cross stitching, walking, and baking. Her favorite of all was spoiling her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time at the lake house, boating, water skiing, biking, 4-wheeling and playing games with her children and grandchildren. Karen valued family above all else and she never missed an opportunity to spend time with them. She and Roger usually spent a month during the winter in Arizona enjoying the warmer weather. During the summer they enjoyed trips on their motorcycle, seeing various parts of the United States and Canada.

Grateful for sharing her life is her loving husband, Roger, of 51 years; son, Jeffrey (Susan) Meyer; daughter Heather (Dan) Linde; her grandchildren: Baxter, Sophia, Bodhi, and Sawyer; her sisters, Judy, Marlys, Terry, and Dixie; her brothers, Jerry, Larry, and Harry. Greeting her in heaven are her parents, Orville and Verona Peterson; and her sister, Joni.

A memorial visitation will be held October 21 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 22 at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church in Rapid City. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary at 1:00 p.m.

Memorials may be given to the Cancer Care Institute at Monument Health. Kirk Funeral Home is handling arrangements.