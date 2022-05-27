RAPID CITY - Karen Nepper, 79, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at her residence.
Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Arrangements are with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
RAPID CITY - Karen Nepper, 79, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at her residence.
Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Arrangements are with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.