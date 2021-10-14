MECKLING | Karen S. Kaeberle passed away on Oct. 6, 2021 from cancer. She was preceded in death by her father Alfred (Stub) and mother Florence Kaeberle, sister Colleen Kaeberle and brother-in-law Milo Apland. She is survived by her sister Kathleen Apland, niece Sheila Apland-Ottenbacher, husband Gary, their son William, nephew Stuart Apland and wife Melissa. Karen is also survived by many friends too numerous to name that she has cared about over the years. Karen was married to Ron Sonstegard for a number of years and then moved to Charlotte, NC.

Karen had polio at an early age and endured many years of rehab for which she had the determination to overcome. Karen graduated from Meckling High School, obtained a BS in Biology at USD, MS in Micro Biology at SDSU, and a PHD in Micro Biology at the U of Guelph, Ontario, Canada.