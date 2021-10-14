MECKLING | Karen S. Kaeberle passed away on Oct. 6, 2021 from cancer. She was preceded in death by her father Alfred (Stub) and mother Florence Kaeberle, sister Colleen Kaeberle and brother-in-law Milo Apland. She is survived by her sister Kathleen Apland, niece Sheila Apland-Ottenbacher, husband Gary, their son William, nephew Stuart Apland and wife Melissa. Karen is also survived by many friends too numerous to name that she has cared about over the years. Karen was married to Ron Sonstegard for a number of years and then moved to Charlotte, NC.
Karen had polio at an early age and endured many years of rehab for which she had the determination to overcome. Karen graduated from Meckling High School, obtained a BS in Biology at USD, MS in Micro Biology at SDSU, and a PHD in Micro Biology at the U of Guelph, Ontario, Canada.
Karen spent many years in Charlotte as a government researcher in Micro Biology. Later, she moved back to the Meckling to care for her father. She taught herself how to farm and ranch and overcame many obstacles. Karen loved all animals, especially her Texas Longhorn cattle, Lowland Beagles of the South, Horses and Peacocks, all of which had names. She appreciated Native American Art and the struggle that the Native Americans continue to experience. Karen gifted numerous Texas Longhorn Cow/Calf pairs and Bulls to the Rosebud Sioux Indian Tribe. A fitting gift of the first North American cattle to the first North American people.
She fought the fight, undaunted, all her life — and she won — RIP our beloved Karen.
Funeral arrangements are pending. In lieu of flowers, please make monetary as well as goods donations to the Vermillion Food Pantry.