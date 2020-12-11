Karl 'Buzz' Gibson

RAPID CITY | On the afternoon of Dec. 1, 2020, Karl A. "Buzz" Gibson passed away to Covid 19 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Buzz was a loving husband, father, son and friend to all. He was the kind of man who let his employees bring their dogs and sick kids to work, the passerby who always stopped to help a stranger with a flat and always the man to go out of his way to help anyone in need.

Karl was born Jan. 15, 1958 and began his esteemed tile career at a young age. He was the owner of Gibson Tile/Tile Setters Gallery for over 40 years, in which time he received many awards for his work. He loved his family deeply and always made sure they knew. He also loved Harleys, fishing, darts and the Detroit Lions.

Karl's spirit is carried on by his wife and true love, Cheryl Gibson; his daughter, April Huffman (Jimmy Hempler); brother Mark; beloved mother-in-law, Thelma; brother-in-law, Paul Ternahan (Eileen); nine grandchildren; and many aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen; his father, Ed; and son, Billy.

A small family service was held at Behrens Funeral Home.

Condolences can be sent to his home at 718 Halley Ave., Rapid City, SD 57701.