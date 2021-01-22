Karla R. Grosz

Karla was competitive and enthusiastic with any sport she played and carried those same traits into her role as a sports mom. It did not matter what sport her sons were playing, whether soccer, basketball, baseball, football, wrestling, golf, swimming, track, or cross country she was all in, loud and proud. Her whistle was unmistakable.

She absolutely adored being a grandmother and could not have been prouder of each and every one of her grandkids. Her face just lit up when she was with them and she cherished every moment with them.

Much like her father, Karla was a self-proclaimed sidewalk engineer and inspected every house being built in the neighborhood over the past 20 years. She loved spending summer nights in the driveway shooting the breeze with our neighborhood friends.

Karla was an avid golfer and loved to spend as much time as possible on the course with her family and league golf buddies. When Tuesdays came around, she always had a little extra pep in her step as that was Ladies League night at the Elks Lodge.

She will be cherished forever as a wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend.