NEW UNDERWOOD | Karolina Schauer Nible was welcomed into Jesus' arms on Sept 11, 2021. At the time she was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society Nursing Center in New Underwood. Karolina suffered from the autoimmune disease of rheumatoid arthritis for over 45 years.

Karolina was born on May 17, 1934, in the summer kitchen on the family farm at Havelock, N.D., to Jacob and Louisa (Dill) Schauer, Jr. She was the sixth of 13 children. Karolina attended the Alden #3 country school for her first through eighth grades of school. She attended Regent High School for ninth through 12th grades, graduating in 1953. She then attended the Lutheran Bible Institute in Minneapolis, Minn., graduating in 1955.

Following her graduation from LBI, Karolina moved to Spokane, Wash., where she met Frank R. Nible. Karolina and Frank were married Sept. 2, 1956, in Regent, N.D. Born to this union were sons Gregory Alan, Jeffrey Charles, Bradley Wayne, and daughter Nancy Lynelle. Frank's enlistment in the United States Air Force took them to Dover, N.H.; Cheyenne, Wyo.; and Oklahoma City, Okla. Following Frank's retirement from the Air Force, they lived in Rapid City and Buffalo, S.D., where Karolina resided for 47 years. She was blessed to have traveled to all of the lower 48 states, Mexico and Canada. In late 2011, Karolina bought the house next door to her daughter and moved to Rapid City.