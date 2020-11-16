 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kathleen F. Mehlberg

Kathleen F. Mehlberg

{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Kathleen F. Mehlberg, 96, died Nov. 11, 2020.

A private family burial will be held Nov. 18, at Mountain View Cemetery.

Kirk Funeral Home

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Wrap-up of the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News