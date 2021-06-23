Kathleen F. Soli

While at UND, she bought an old $200 AMC Gremlin and managed to keep it running several years with a pile of spare parts from Rapid City junk yards and help from her father (who had retired to Johnson Siding in 1978). That Gremlin left Highway 44 at least a couple of times going around some curve or other in the winter.

After her time with the forest service, she entered the Air Force as an officer and spent her career skipping from Texas, Washington (state), Florida, Alabama, Utah, Japan, South Korea, Italy, Germany, and the Netherlands. She retired as a major to Johnson Siding — across the Creek from her parents' house — in 2007, in a house abutting the National Forest with her son, Justin. She loved living in the Black Hills, and climbing “Buck Hill” behind her house (named after a familiar ski slope in Minnesota). She would regale friends and relatives with jokes with an affected Irish brogue and general good humor in person or on the phone.

She stayed in close contact with her adored father across the creek after her mother passed away, sharing memories and stories, attentive to his needs. She'd exchange Norwegian jokes with him. Dad's first language was Norwegian (Dad's mother was an immigrant from Norway. Legend has it she missed riding on the Titanic because her shot records were incomplete, and had to take a later boat).