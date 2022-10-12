RAPID CITY - Kathleen Gibbs, 98, died Monday, October 10, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society - St. Martin Village, Rapid City.

Kathleen Emma Frank was born February 24, 1924 in Sioux Falls, SD to Howard and Minna (Jessen) Frank. Later that year, the family moved to Madison, SD where they would live for the next five years. In 1929 they moved to Luverne, MN. Kathleen (Kathie) graduated from high school in 1941, after which she attended South Dakota State University in Brookings. She was elected May Queen of South Dakota State her senior year. She graduated in 1945 with a degree in Home Economics.

Her first teaching contract was in the Wagner, SD high school. Near the end of the 1945-46 school year, she met Allen Gibbs, who had recently returned home from overseas and had just began working in a locker plant in Wagner. They were engaged in August of that year. Before meeting Allen, Kathie had signed a contract to teach in Lennox, SD. After that school term was finished, they were married on June 9, 1947. They resided in Wagner for the next seven years. Kathie taught one more year in Wagner and one year in Ravina.

In 1954 they moved to Rapid City and Kathie taught some adult education sewing classes and worked several years at the J.C. Penney store, retiring in 1986.

Kathie was always the willing volunteer, a Cub Scout den mother, Girl Scout leader, 4-H leader and spent many hours as a volunteer at the hospital, senior center, and her church. Kathie and Allen celebrated 75 years of marriage on June 9, 2022.

Survivors include daughters: Gayle (Dave Foster) Rodcay of Hot Springs and Susan Craft of Phoenix, AZ; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and special family: Vicki and Brad Cowles of Seattle, WA.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents; their oldest son Tom in 1981; on the last day of 2016 their other son Steven; her only sibling Dorothy Dorn; and her husband Allen on September 12, 2022.

Memorials to Westminster Church or PEO Chapter.

Her Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022 at Westminster Church, 1012 Sioux San Drive.

Burial Service will be at 12:00 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Arrangements with Osheim and Schmidt Funeral Home.