KIRKLAND, WA - Kathleen "Katie" Anne Kussman passed away peacefully on August 28, 2022 at the University of Washington Hospice Service in Seattle WA.

Katie was born September 24, 1951 in St. Paul Minnesota to Donald and Shirley Carley. She was the middle child of five siblings. The family first lived in an old farmhouse near White Bear Lake, MN, then moved to the New Brighton, MN area. She graduated from Moundsview High School in 1968. She once competed in a beauty pageant. She won the best award given at any pageant, "Miss Congeniality". She was the pure definition of Miss Congeniality all her life.

Her family traveled to Florida quite often and she often spoke of memories of spending lots of time with uncles, aunts and cousins.

Katie married Gregory John Longerbone in 1970 and they welcomed a daughter, Shannon in 1971.

Katie later moved to the Black Hills of SD. While living in the Black Hills, Katie worked at Kluthe and Lane insurance for many years in Rapid City. She worked with amazing people at K&L and they became family. The K&L family did lots of things together, celebrated holidays, birthdays, graduations and weddings together. One of her favorite things to do while working there was to share with everyone there all the goofy things her daughter did.

In the early 1990's she moved to Kirkland, WA, with Brian Benson, who became her significant other for more than 30 years. Katie and Brian were true soul mates. They made a nice quiet life on a beautiful piece of property with many bird species making their homes there as well. Katie and Brian loved watching all the birds that lived or visited there. They became birders and enjoyed researching the species and watching what they did and learned so much about them.

Katie loved life. She loved Blues music, spending time with family and friends, pet/house sitting for neighbors, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Sue's sugar cookies, Pee Wee Herman, Hall China water pitchers, decorating for Christmas and sitting and overlooking any area with a body of water. She loved wearing holiday headbands that would strike up conversations with strangers, old black and white movies, and her beloved cats: Cecil, Magic, Juju Bug, Oliver, Archibald and Flower.

Katie is preceded in death by her parents: Donald and Shirley Carley; her paternal grandparents: Milner and Pearl Carley; her maternal grandparents: Benjamin and Mae Guy; and Brian's parents Henry and Cynthia Benson.

She is survived by her significant other Brian Benson, WA; Brian's sister Lynne (Bob) Hernest, NJ; daughter Shannon (Chris) VandeVenter, ND; her only grandson Carter VandeVenter, ND; sister Claudia (Rodger) Droel, CO; niece Jeffriane and nephew Andy; brother Steve (Peg) Carley, MN; nieces: Robyn and Paula; brother Brian (Diane) Carley, MN; nieces: Rachel, Samantha and Cassandra; and nephew Abe; sister Becky (Bill) Graske, MN; nephew Joe; and nieces: Kerri and Angela; great-nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers the family will make a donation in honor of Katie, exact donation yet to be determined.

A Memorial Service will be held for Katie in Spearfish, SD, city park at shelter "City Parkcenter" on Saturday September 24 at 10:00 AM, with Pastor Gina Dvorak presiding.