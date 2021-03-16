Kathleen L. Braun

Kathy was born in Rapid City, South Dakota on March 29, 1937 to Mabel Cecelia (Brown) and Howard Merritt Brickel. Growing up in Rapid City, Kathy was particularly close to her sister Mary Ellen, with whom she roller skated, sang, and danced, including a short run as a duo called the Brickel Brats. Her best friend was Marlene “Toots” Taylor. Kathy married her high school sweetheart, Charles Louis Braun (“Chuck”) at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Rapid City on August 10, 1958.

Kathy excelled in languages and math. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in 1959, the only woman in her graduating class. Her first career was as a computer programmer for Minneapolis Honeywell. She led a team working on the Apollo moon mission, programming components of the lunar module. She enjoyed life with Chuck in Minneapolis and was proud of her early professional success. In 1963, she moved east with Chuck, who had earned a doctoral degree and enlisted in the army. At an army base in Alexandria, Virginia, she gave birth to her daughter Sarah Kathryn Braun in 1965. Shortly thereafter, Chuck began his long career as a chemistry professor at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, where their son David Charles Braun was born in 1967. The young family settled in Norwich, Vermont -- Kathy and Chuck's home for nearly 50 years.