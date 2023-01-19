RAPID CITY – Kathleen M. Pederson, 81, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Monument Health Rapid City Regional Hospital.
Public Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, January 23, 2023 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Open Heart United Methodist Church with Rev Sharla McCaskell officiating from the Knollwood Heights United Methodist Church along with Kathleen's grandson Dylan Pederson.
Burial Service will be held at Mt. View/Mount Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City.
Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.