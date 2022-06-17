TUSCON, AZ - Kathleen Marie (Hammerquist) Holst, 88, of Tucson, Arizona passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022 in Rapid City after suffering a medical emergency six days earlier. She was back in Rapid City to attend a family gathering memorializing the lives of several close family members.

Kathleen was born in Rapid City on June 16, 1933 to Charles and Grace (Lobdell) Hammerquist of Caputa, SD. She was the oldest of eight children and had many wonderful memories of her life on the family ranch. At home they valued education, music, and a sense of humor. She graduated from Rapid City High, Black Hills Teachers College and later, University of Arizona.

She married Allen Holst, of Vale, SD in 1955. They lived in Biloxi MS, Great Falls MT, Tucson AZ, where daughter Jeannine was born and Lincoln NE where daughter Janice was born. They returned to Rapid City in 1965 and lived there until 1987 when they moved to Puerto Rico and then Arizona. Kathleen loved the hot weather.

She taught in many locations including several one-room schoolhouses in the area and eventually settled at Horace Mann and then South Canyon Elementary. The hundreds of students she taught over thirty years provided her with years of entertainment and many memories she cherished up until her very last days.

Kathleen was active in many organizations that were near and dear to her heart: AAUW, NOW, NARAL, RCEA, Pennington County Democrats, and Toastmasters among others. She served many roles within these organizations and was active in countless political campaigns at the local, state, and national level.

Kathleen is survived by her two daughters: Jeannine Cormane (Claude) of Glendora, California and Janice Takagi (Michael Cox) of Tucson, Arizona, grandsons Frank Cormane (CA), Tyler and Kyle Takagi (AZ), and granddaughter Alyssa Takagi (London, UK), sisters Karen Eddy (Lance) of Fallbrook, CA and Laura Mae DiSanto (Joe) of Calgary, Alberta, and brothers Jerry (Janice) of Caputa, Charles "Buz" (Loretta) of Rapid Valley and Allen (Billie) of Caputa, former husband Allen Holst of Vale, SD and former son-in-law Michael Takagi. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Janet MacKrell (Robert), brother Carroll Hammerquist, best friend Joann Sanders and special friend John Kettelkamp.

Above all else, mom will be remembered as someone who always cheered for the underdog. Through her love of teaching and passion for activism she was able to help many people in her community.

Although her death was tragic and unexpected, her family is thankful that she was back home in Rapid City, surrounded by so many friends and relatives.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Rapid City Public School Foundation or WAVI (Working Against Violence Inc).

Services and burial will be determined at a later date.