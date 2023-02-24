"We cannot know the true strength of the wind until its movement is silenced."

Kathleen Marie McKinney Herbert of Kingston Springs, TN began her journey on February 13, 2023. She was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado on November 15, 1963.

Kathleen was an enrolled member of the Sicangu Oyate, Burnt Thigh People, of the Rosebud Sioux Reservation in South Dakota. Tate Winyan, or Wind Woman, valued her Lakota traditions and the support of her tiospaye (family).

She was the daughter of Thurmon Anthony McKinney, Patricia Carol Didier, and Raye Deane McKinney Rypkema, sister of Carol Tene McKinney Pisha, Carlene Ann McKinney Sack (Alan), Matthew Michael McKinney (Colette), Robert William Johnson (Arlee), and step sister of Jane Marie Moore Walsh (and family). Wife of William Bush Herbert IV and the mother of John Michael Vukelich, Frank Michael Vukelich Jr. (Alexis), and Sarah Elizabeth Bush Herbert. Aunt of Clayton Ryan Donnelly, Kaye Elizabeth Donnelly Hahn, Alexander Michael Pisha, Michael Anthony McKinney, Samuel Allen McKinney, Miranda O'Meara Hamilton (James), Hayden Ronald Hanson (Kimberly), Riley Thomas Hanson, and Hannah Konetzki (Shawn). Great aunt of Chase, Ayva, Brynn, Emma, Luella, Quintin, and Hazel-in the tradition of the Lakota Sioux, many extended family members, including Earl Angry Little Bear Denny (Bear) and wife Cindy along with many loving cousins and caring friends. Mitakuye Oyasin - we are all related.

Kathleen, Kathy, or Kath attended elementary school and high school in Belle Fourche and Rapid City, South Dakota. She graduated in 1982 from St. Martin's Academy of the Black Hills, where she was an academic and athletic standout in track and basketball. She is recognized as one of the Top Ten Athletes in the school's history. Kathleen continued to set precedence when she became the first of her generation to graduate from college. She earned a Bachelors' Degree in English and Journalism from Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota before attending advanced degree courses at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington and obtaining a Masters' Degree in Speech and Language Pathology from the University of Arizona. Kathleen was pursuing her Doctorate Degree at Tennessee State University, where she also served as a supervising clinician and coordinated placement for students in Speech and Language Pathology.

Kathleen was well respected in her field and worked at various medical facilities in the Nashville Area. She was instrumental in Barbara Mandrell's recovery, as well as banjoist Billy Ray Latham's of The Darlings from the Andy Griffith Show.

Kathleen was an avid antique collector, a master gardener, a dedicated long-distance runner, and an exceptional seamstress. She was known for having her home lavishly decorated for every holiday and preparing incredible meals. Food was her love language, and she was happiest when hosting a large family gathering or an intimate dinner. Please remember to set a "spirit plate" in her honor.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents: Thurmon and Patricia; her grandparents: Anthony McKinney, Christine Hansen McKinney Maupin, Thomas Jefferson Maupin, William James Didier (Sonny), Blanche Marie Farmer Didier Freemole, Robert E. Freemole, and Freda Rose Hartman; her aunts and uncles: William (Bill) Didier, Ruth Didier Holcomb DeKnikker, Micheal Freemole, James Maupin, Bogie Maupin, and Peggy Maupin Symonds.

The family will honor Kathleen's request to be cremated and laid to rest in Mission, South Dakota on the Rosebud Reservation. In Lakota, there is no expression for good bye only toksa ake - we will see each other again. A private ceremony is planned at later date and time.

A memorial account has been established in in her name at Highmark Credit Union Rapid City South Dakota.