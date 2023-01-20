Kathleen Marie Pederson

RAPID CITY – Kathleen "Kathy" Marie Pederson, 81, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Monument Health Rapid City Regional Hospital.

Kathy was born on April 2, 1941 in Hendricks, MN to Virgil and Bernice Waugh. She married her high school sweetheart, Rod Pederson, on June 24, 1960. Their journey brought them to Rapid City, SD where they would build a life together.

Kathy was a successful business owner and had a strong Christian faith. Her family was the center of her universe and she adored her grandchildren; being an active supporter in all their activities.

Survivors include husband, Rod of Rapid City; daughter, Lori Crego (Steve) of Madison, WI; sons: Troy Pederson and Scott Pederson (Alanna) of Rapid City; seven grandchildren: Tanner, Xiao, Dylan, Kyla, Tian, Tallyn and Tavyn; and her two sisters: Sue Singsaas of Rapid City, SD and Connie Matsuda of Brandon, SD.

Public Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, January 23, 2023 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Open Heart United Methodist Church with Rev Sharla McCaskell officiating from the Knollwood Heights United Methodist Church along with Kathleen's grandson Dylan Pederson.

Burial Service will be held at Mt. View/Mount Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.