SIOUX FALLS | Kathleen Roth, 88, passed away on Dec. 18, 2020.

Kathleen spent her childhood years in Belle Fourche and Igloo. She raised her five children in Chadron, NE, Edgemont, Belle Fourche, Spearfish, Rapid City, and Parker.

During her retirement years she lived in Sturgis, Rapid City, and Sioux Falls. She ventured out for some fun snowbird jobs at the Grand Canyon and the Redwood Forest. She loved living in the Black Hills. Her favorite memories were keeping track of the deer and wildlife in her yard, creating detailed birdhouses, shopping for beautiful antiques, reading a good book and playing pinochle and other card games -- to win of course.

She enjoyed starting the day with the newspaper and that perfect first cup of coffee, but not too early. She was an active member of the Catholic Church -- St. Christina in Parker and Blessed Sacrament in Rapid City. She had to keep up her baking skills for treats at cards with the Holy Elders and funeral dinners.