RAPID CITY – Kathryn Elaine Larson, 100, passed away peacefully at Avantara Arrowhead on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Friends and family are invited to a memorial service on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. to be held at Atonement Lutheran Church with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be held at Mountain View Cemetery. Please visit the online memorial for Kathryn at: www.OsheimSchmidt.com