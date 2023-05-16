RAPID CITY - Kathryn Elaine Larson, 100, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Avantara Arrowhead. A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, May 21, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow on Monday, May 22 at 11:00 a.m. at Atonement Lutheran Church. Burial will be held privately at Mountain View Cemetery. Please visit the online memorial for Kathryn at: www.OsheimSchmidt.com.