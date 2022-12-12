STURGIS - Kathryn Joan Hinker, 91, of Sturgis passed away December 2, 2022, at Casa San Miguel in Santa Barbara, CA. Kathryn was born in White Butte, SD, on October 4, 1931, to John and Katie (Sittner) Frey. The Frey family had a strong Lutheran faith and this upbringing and love for the Lord made her the wonderful person that she was.

Kathryn graduated from the Lutheran Academy in Mobridge, SD in 1949 and married John Hinker on April 22, 1954. They had four children; Karen, Barbara, Edward and Todd.

John and Kathryn lived in several different locations in SD before settling in Sturgis in 1971, where they purchased the local lumber yard and called it Key City Building Supply. Kathryn was the Bookkeeper for the business and helped John and the kids build spec homes on the weekends, and was a very active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis. Life was busy and she faced all of the challenges that come with owning a business and raising an active family with courage, determination, and faith. She also loved cooking, baking, gardening and family gatherings.

In 1997 Kathryn lost her loving husband of 43 years. She continued to live in Whitewood until 2014, when she moved to California to escape the cold and to be near Karen, Barbara and Todd.

Kathryn is survived by her children: Karen (Dan) Shoener, Santa Barbara, CA, Barbara (Bob) Smith, Santa Barbara, CA, Edward (Lisa) Hinker, Spearfish SD, Todd Hinker, Placentia, CA; and nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her husband John; her parents; and siblings: Harold, Alfred, Norman, Doris and Barbara.

Services are being held on December 19, 2022, at the McDermott-Crockett and Associates Mortuary in Santa Barbara, CA. A graveside service will be held at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD at a later date. A Memorial has been established at Central Coast Hospice and a donation in her memory may be mailed to 253 Granada Dr., Suite D, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, with "Kathryn Hinker" in the memo field.