RAPID CITY | Kathryn "Kate" Chase, 95, died Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
