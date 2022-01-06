 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kathryn "Kate" Chase

  • Updated
RAPID CITY | Kathryn "Kate" Chase, 95, died Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

