RAPID CITY - Kathryn "Kathy" Jeanne Stverak 78 of Rapid City passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Visitation will be 5:00p.m.-7:00p.m. on Wednesday, June 8th at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. A funeral service will be 10:00a.m. Thursday, June 9th at the Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Mt View Cemetery in Rapid City, SD. Online condolences may be left at www.osheimschmidt.com

Kathy was born on November 4, 1943, in Centerville, SD the daughter of Arnold and Estella (Sorensen) Andersen. She grew up and attended school in Turner County and graduated from Centerville High School.

Kathy attended South Dakota State University in Brookings. She graduated in 1965 with a Bachelor of Nutrition and Food Science and served as a Registered Dietitian.

Kathy was united in married with the love of her life George Charles Stverak on August 12, 1967, in Watertown.

After completing her residency in Detroit, MI., she worked as a dietitian as her and her husband lived in Wilmot. After a couple of years, they moved to Estherville, IA, Yankton, and finally settling in Rapid City.

Kathy worked as a registered dietitian for Rapid City Regional Hospital for almost 20 years and retired in 2000.

In 1980, George and Kathy took a chance on themselves and purchased the Rushmore Mountain Taffy Shop located in Keystone and now located in Hill City. This family business has become a familiar destination in South Dakota's tourism industry to this day. In 1994, they opened another location in Medora, ND, where it remains open to this day. In 2000, George and Kathy built a commercial property called Teddy's Village in Medora that houses the Rushmore Mountain Taffy Shop and other tourist stores.

During her "retirement", Kathy could be seen helping run her family's businesses in the Black Hills and in Medora, ND. She enjoyed spending time with family and looked forward to facetiming with her grandson, CJ as well as making him sugar cookies. She enjoyed time with friends, playing cards and spending time with her family.

Grateful for sharing her blessed life were her husband, George Stverak of Rapid City; daughter, Anita Stverak of Rapid City; twin sons, Jason Stverak and his wife Nicole and their son, Charles Joseph "CJ" of Ashburn, VA, and Jeffrey Stverak of Rapid City; brothers, James Andersen of Keystone, and Charles Andersen and his wife Margaret of Yankton; a sister, Annette Wanwig and her husband Dan of Gig Harbor, WA; nephews, Chuck, David, Todd, Bjorn, Joshua and Creighton; nieces, Lois, Carin, Kristen and Kim; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband, George and her parents, Arnold and Estella Andersen.