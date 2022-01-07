RAPID CITY | Kathryn L. "Kate" Chase, 95, died Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Kate was born on June 29, 1926, on a small ranch in Custer County, NE to Howard B. and Nannie B. (Hutt) Kaupp.

She married Hal Chase, Jr. on April 14, 1945, in Broken Bow, NE. They farmed most of their 57 years together in the Batesland/Martin, SD area. In 1996, they moved to Rapid City, SD. They enjoyed many years of travel throughout the United States and Mexico, spending winter months in first Mazatlan, Mexico, and then on South Padre Island, TX.

Kate was active in the American Legion Auxiliary, Job's Daughters, Eastern Star, 4-H, Extension Clubs, and Lindsey Memorial Presbyterian Church in Martin, SD. She was an avid golfer who won many awards. Kate loved to garden and was an excellent cook and baker.

Family meant the world to her. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She will always be remembered for her infectious laugh, warm smile, and her outgoing personality. She knew no stranger and welcomed all into her home.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hal, son, Gregory, and sister, Maxine.

She is survived by three sons: Roger (Sally) Chase; Michael (Patti) Chase; Bradley (Ann) Chase; daughter, Julie (Terry) Yerdon; twelve grandchildren: Steve, Troy, Tammy, Angela, Kristin, Eric, Morgen, Tucker, Toby, Drew, Adam, Brett; 17 great grandchildren, and one great great grandson.

A procession to the cemetery will leave Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home @ 11am on Monday, Jan. 10th. Masks are required. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery at 11:15 am. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Children's Miracle Network.

Her online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com