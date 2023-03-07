SIOUX FALLS, SD - On the morning of Sunday, March 5, 2023, Kathryn (Katie) Marie Ashmore of Sioux Falls passed away at the age of 41.

Katie was born on June 5, 1981 in Rapid City, SD to Daniel and Leslie Ashmore. She attended the University of South Dakota.

Katie was a golf fanatic and loved meeting others through golf, her work and many volunteer opportunities. Becoming an aunt to William brought her such joy!

Katie was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Vincent and Shirley Henderson, and paternal grandparents, Gerald and Dorothy Ashmore. She is survived by her significant other, Scott Anderson; parents; brother, Joe (Theresa) Ashmore; nephew, William Ashmore; and her beloved dog Connie. Katie is also survived by her many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private memorial service will be held. Memorials to honor Katie's life may be directed to Children's Home Society and the Sioux Falls YMCA.

