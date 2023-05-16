RAPID CITY - A Mass of Christian Burial for Kathryn Marie Dennis Kopriva, 96, Rapid City, will be held Friday, May 26, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church and Father Tim Hoag will be officiating. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery. There will not be a procession. Meet inside the gate at the cemetery at 2:20 p.m.. Visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 25 at the church.

Kathryn passed on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. She was born on March 13, 1927 in Sturgis, SD to William "Pat" and Marie Patterson. Kathryn was raised on the family ranch near Mud Butte, SD. She started teaching country school at age 17 and later went on to earn her Masters Degree in Education. She taught at the Douglas School System for 23 years. She then went to work as principal of St. Elizabeth Seton from which she retired for good.

Kathryn married Wayne J. Dennis on June 4, 1946 in Belle Fourche, SD. From this union came six children: Marilyn Shelton, RC, Patrick Dennis (Rosa) CA, Joseph Dennis (Noni) RC, Judy Dennis (Mark Darrow) MI, Maureen Fettig (Lenny Swanson) RC, and Carol Samuelson (Charlie) RC.

She and Wayne enjoyed 59 year together dancing, enjoying their children and grandchildren until Wayne passed in 2006.

Kathryn married Dr. Greg J. Kopriva with whom she spent the last 10 joyful years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four siblings, her first husband and son, Patrick Dennis.

She is survived by her husband, five children, 10 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Kathryn will be dearly missed.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.