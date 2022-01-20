BELLE FOURCHE | Kathy Koerner, age 65, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.
Funeral arrangements are pending with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.
