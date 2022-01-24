BELLE FOURCHE | Kathy Koerner, age 65 died Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.
The funeral service will be held 11am Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Belle Fourche. Visitation will be held 5 to 7pm Tuesday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Following the funeral, cremation will take place with inurnment at Black Hills National Cemetery this summer.
Kathy's funeral service will be broadcasted live online, on her obituary page located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com