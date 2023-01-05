SPEARFISH - Kathy Lynn Pellegrino (nee Herbst), 70, died peacefully at her home in Spearfish, SD, on Sunday, January 1, 2023, after a brief but intense battle with advanced lung cancer.

Kathy was born on the military base at Camp Lejeune, NC, as both her parents at the time were in the military. She went on to grow-up in Millbury, MA, and graduated from Holy Name Central Catholic High School in Worcester.

Kathy went on to attend Assumption University for a while before beginning her working career. She started out as a switchboard operator for New England Telephone and progressed through various positions including working in the Phone Store and ended-up handling service orders for business accounts. During her career, New England Telephone became NYNEX and then eventually Verizon, which she retired from in 1997.

Kathy met Jim Pellegrino in 1982 in Worcester and they were married in 1985. In 1998, Jim, Kathy, and their three children all moved from Worcester to Spearfish in the Northern Black Hills of SD, where Jim went on to start another Carpet Buyers Outlet.

Kathy was a loving mom and wife . . . and she really liked attending auctions and buying antiques. In addition, she enjoyed gardening and yard work while physically able to do so. Kathy even had her own John Deere Tractor and knew how to use it.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Jim Pellegrino, Spearfish, SD; son, Dario Pellegrino, Spearfish, SD; daughter, Anna Pellegrino, Spearfish, SD; grandson, Benjamin Huber-Pellegrino, Spearfish, SD; sisters: Mary-Jo Hall, West Boylston, MA, and Judy Rennie, West Hartford, CT; sister-in-law, Sharon Taylor Flood, North Grafton, MA; nephews: Johnny and Dylan Hall; and niece, Tori Beaton.

Kathy was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Elizabeth Herbst (nee Beale), her dad, John William Herbst, Jr. "Jack", her brother, John W. Herbst, III "Jackie", and her son, Nicolae James Pellegrino "Nick".

Funeral services will be Thursday, January 12, 2023, 1:00 p.m., at Kinkade Funeral Chapel, Sturgis, SD. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery in Spearfish.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Kathy's name to the American Cancer Society.

