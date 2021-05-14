RAPID CITY | Kathy Mercy Langager, 70, died April 22, 2021 in Colorado Springs, CO, after a long battle with COPD.

Kathy was born and raised in Rapid City. She attended school here and worked at many places including Parkway Restaurant, Dairy Pep, Big Boy Drive Inn and Magnet Craft.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Curt Langager of Colorado Springs; her five children; 21 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Kathy also leaves behind six sisters, Cheri Johnson, Berri Peterson III, Patti Steger, Robin Silk, and Bonnie Killian, all of Rapid City, and Rosie O'Neill of Caputa; two brothers, Chuck Mercy of Whitewood, Danny Mercy of Rapid City; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Chuck Mercy; her sister, Vicky; and grandson, Hayden.

She was loyal and a great sister and will be missed forever.