RAPID CITY | On Thursday, January 13, Kay Fern Lidgett was met at the pearly gates by her husband of 65 years, Gene W. Lidgett, that had been waiting two years and five days to have that cup of coffee she promised him. Also meeting her for coffee that evening, her parents, Margaret and Lloyd Bonebrake, her brother and sister-in-law Duke and Marilyn Bonebrake.

Kay was born on St Patrick's Day in 1938 at Bryant, South Dakota and raised on the family farm. She would later meet her future husband while attending a school dance. Kay and Eugene Lidgett were married at West Bethany Church in DeSmet, South Dakota, May 19, 1957.

Kay was a life-long resident of Hill City, South Dakota. Kay was an impeccable professional businesswoman, she owned and operated Kay's Tax and Bookkeeping Service for many years. Friends and family meant everything to Kay.

Kay will be dearly missed by her daughters Rhonda (Tim) Fisher, Sherry (Randy) Volmer, her grandkids that she spoiled rotten and passed on her strong business sense Amber (Dan) Matt, Michael Fisher, Carrie Fisher, Great Granddaughter, Sierra Matt, Aunt Joyce Vincent and nieces and nephews.

A memorial has been established for the West Bethany Cemetery in DeSmet, South Dakota.

Services for immediate family will be held privately at Osheim Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City and a recording of the service will also be made available.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.